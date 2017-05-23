How newspapers reported the Manchester Arena attack

Manchester suffered a tragic terror attack, which took place at around 10:35pm last night, as many British newspapers would be going to print. Following a rush to change their front pages, here's how the incident was reported by newspaper around the world.

Britain

Manchester Evening News

The Daily Telegraph

The Daily Mirror

The Times

The Guardian

The Sun

The Metro

The Press and Journal

The Herald

Around the world

The New York Times

The New York Post

Daily News

Newsday

Washington Post

Spiegel, Germany

The magazine Spiegel paid tribute to the way Manchester's residents responded to the attack. Beneath the headline, translated as "A city full of help", the magazine's online edition praised the way Mancunians opened their homes to people stranded by the attack and taxi drivers offered free rides.

O Globo, Brazil

"Terror returns to haunt England."

Toronto Sun, Canada

Toronto Star, Canada
By Pam Ryan

