How newspapers reported the Manchester Arena attack
Manchester suffered a tragic terror attack, which took place at around 10:35pm last night, as many British newspapers would be going to print. Following a rush to change their front pages, here's how the incident was reported by newspaper around the world.
Britain
Manchester Evening News
One of Manchester's saddest days. We are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/hwMYituteJ— Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) May 23, 2017
The Daily Telegraph
This morning's final edition Telegraph front pic.twitter.com/waH5JjToXa— Barney Henderson (@barneyhenderson) May 23, 2017
The Daily Mirror
Tuesday's Daily MIRROR: "19 Dead In Pop Concert 'Suicide Bomb' " #bbcpapers pic.twitter.com/xmvh4DiEm7— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2017
The Times
Tuesday's TIMES (final edition): "Explosion at Manchester concert leaves 19 dead" #bbcpapers pic.twitter.com/xXE3YDRh8i— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2017
The Guardian
The Guardian front page, Tuesday 23.05.17 – Murder in Manchester: at least 19 die in arena attack pic.twitter.com/SCqddBZdvb— The Guardian (@guardian) May 23, 2017
The Sun
Good morning from The Scottish Sun. Here's a look at today's front page: https://t.co/ZAJmIsBiIs #scotpapers pic.twitter.com/wgGio6mgU2— The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) May 23, 2017
The Metro
Tuesday's METRO (2nd edition) "Terror Carnage At Arena Concert" #bbcpapers pic.twitter.com/k8iE9pHFbn— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2017
The Press and Journal
Tomorrow's Aberdeen front page:#scotpapers #tomorrowspaperstoday #skypapers pic.twitter.com/yQgdWvIaxL— The Press & Journal (@pressjournal) May 23, 2017
The Herald
LATE EDITION: Tuesday's front page of The Herald. pic.twitter.com/C9yTGQ0fYi— HeraldScotland (@heraldscotland) May 23, 2017
Around the world
The New York Times
The New York Post
Front page of the New York Post #ManchesterBombing https://t.co/JJ4rL15EHI pic.twitter.com/mNZ8EByUJe— Coventry Telegraph (@covtelegraph) May 23, 2017
Daily News
Newsday
Washington Post
Spiegel, Germany
The magazine Spiegel paid tribute to the way Manchester's residents responded to the attack. Beneath the headline, translated as "A city full of help", the magazine's online edition praised the way Mancunians opened their homes to people stranded by the attack and taxi drivers offered free rides.
O Globo, Brazil
"Terror returns to haunt England."
Toronto Sun, Canada
Toronto Star, Canada
