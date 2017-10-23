How Nasa is photographing the world in 90 minutes

The crew on board the International Space Station is on a mission to photograph the world in 90 minutes.

The #1World1Orbit adventure is inspired by an 80s photography project called A Day In The Life Of America – which saw 200 photojournalists set out across the US to capture the life of a nation in a single day. This later turned into a book series.

For this space version, Randy Bresnik, the commander of Expedition 53, is spending one full orbit – a 90-minute journey – photographing the planet from the ISS which orbits at five miles per second.

#1world1orbit is your chance to share home town pics as we share our view from @Space_Station. More in my FB note: https://t.co/fSqjHthOBC pic.twitter.com/ZVLZibmQy6 — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) October 22, 2017

The route started above the UK, then crossed Europe and Oman and will touch the Maldives. It will see a sunset west of Australia and a sunrise over the Pacific Ocean before passing above Mexico, the US and parts of Canada.

“You can’t look at the Earth and not be changed,” Bresnik said. “You realize every experience you’ve ever had and every person you’ve ever known is down on that little blue marble.”

He is taking pictures from the ISS’s cupola – a 360-degree window which faces towards the Earth about 250 miles above the planet.

The crew will photograph a full orbit of Earth at 8:25 am ET! Share pics from your perspective with #1World1Orbit https://t.co/42Ips4HXa6 pic.twitter.com/RxIVuPz6KS — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) October 23, 2017

But just as important is for the people on Earth to share their pictures of where they are.

Together Nasa and the astronauts want to capture “a moment in time”.

Join us today on our trip around #Earth: we share our view... And you share yours! #1world1orbit find out more: https://t.co/8UIs0QuSYA pic.twitter.com/DkascZHFVc — Paolo Nespoli (@astro_paolo) October 23, 2017

Nasa will share pictures from the series in the coming days and weeks.

THe US leg of the orbit sees the ISS fly above Houston, Memphis, Nashville, Cincinnati and Niagra Falls before it goes above Montreal and Ottawa in Canada.