How many calories does a tweet have?

Twitter can reveal far more about our health than you might think.

Scientists have created an instrument that collects public data relating to eating and exercise habits using geo-tagged tweets from across the US.

The balance between food and activity keywords (like “ice cream” and “skiing”) gives scientists an idea of how healthy the area is.

Millions of tweets were mapped and key words identified (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“It’s a bit like having a satellite image of how people in a state or city are eating and exercising,” said Peter Dodds, of the University of Vermont.

They’re calling it a Lexicocalorimeter, lexico meaning relating to speech, while a caloromiter measures calories.

For example, in Vermont, one of the most popular words is “bacon” and the state is tied second in tweeting about the unhealthy breakfast staple.

But people from Vermont also tweet a lot about skiing, running, sledding and snowboarding.

Colorado does well with lots of Twitter references to “running” and “noodles”, whilst Mississippi is at the other end of the scale, preferring to discuss “eating” and “cake”.

The scientists, writing in the journal PLOS One, say the method is “not meaningful as absolute numbers”, but has “power for comparisons” so could be useful in public health policy.