How butterflies could shed light on infertility problems in humans

Scientists trying to solve the problem of human infertility are now looking at an unlikely source for answers: butterflies.

Biologists based in the US observing the cabbage white butterfly (Pieris rapae) believe its complex reproductive cycle could help us understand more about infertility issues in humans.

Researchers Nathan Morehouse, of the University of Cincinnati, and Nathan Clark, of the University of Pittsburgh, analysed male seminal fluids and female reproductive enzymes in the butterflies.

(Johnnieshin/Getty Images)

They found that the fluid released from the male butterflies during ejaculation is made up of three complex protein structures – called spermatophores – that are “transferred sequentially to the female reproductive tract during mating”.

The spermatophores are delivered in a “hard shell” which takes three days to digest – meaning the female butterfly cannot mate again until it is out of her system.

The scientists say this evolutionary trait ensures male dominance and control over female reproduction.

However, the female butterflies have also developed a way to “break free from the male’s control”, thanks to “tooth-like structures” in their reproductive systems.

(Wikimedia Commons)

“We discovered a surprising mechanical chewing device inside the female reproductive tract lined with a spectacular array of tooth-like structures that can gnaw through the hard outer shell in a matter of hours,” says Morehouse.

“Without this mechanism, it would likely take a week or more to dissolve the hard protective shell with just her enzymes alone.”

Scientists believe the protein nutrients in spermatophores have life-extending qualities that help repair damaged cells and allow the females to build eggs.

So how does this help in understanding more our own infertility?

(Wikimedia Commons)

Morehouse and Clark believe by understanding the co-operation and conflict in the cabbage white butterfly’s reproductive process and tracking how they “evolve and develop certain enzymes and proteins to solve this tug of war”, it could shed light on certain unexplained causes of human infertility.

“These cabbage white butterflies are one of the most common butterflies in the world and very common in Cincinnati,” says Morehouse.

“There is magic all around us and the lovely thing about science is that sometimes clues that might actually help with health issues like human infertility can come from a butterfly in your own backyard.”

The research is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.