House of representatives passes 1.1 trillion dollar spending bill

The US House of Representatives has passed a 1.1 trillion US dollar bill to fund the government through to the end of September, the first significant piece of bipartisan legislation of Donald Trump's presidency.

The 309-118 vote sends the bill to the Senate in time to act before a midnight Friday deadline to avert a government shutdown.

The White House said Mr Trump will sign the measure, which gives him much of the money he sought for defence and border security but denies startup construction funding for his often-promised wall along the US-Mexico border.

The measure is the product of weeks of Capitol Hill negotiations in which Democrats blocked Mr Trump's most controversial proposals, including cuts to domestic programmes backed by both parties and new steps to punish so-called sanctuary cities.

PA