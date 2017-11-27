Hotel in Panama looking to remove Trump branding and fire management

Owners of the Trump International Hotel in Panama are working to strip President Donald Trump's name from the 70-story building and fire the hotel management company run by Mr Trump's family.

The property once paid at least $32 million to associate with Trump.

The decision was described by hotel unit investors.

Despite lavish amenities, the tower on Panama's waterfront has struggled with poor occupancy.

The Trump Organisation says in a statement the property is doing well compared with peers and that Mr Trump has an enforceable contract to run the hotel.

Owners of apartments and hotel units at the property have previously alleged problems with Mr Trump's management.

They removed Mr Trump's management firm from other building administrative posts in 2015.

AP