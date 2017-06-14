Hometown pleased that US student Otto Warmbier has returned from North Korea

People in the Ohio hometown of a college student released by North Korea said they are pleased he is back and expressed hopes for his recovery as he remained in a coma.

Otto Warmbier, 22, landed in Cincinnati late on Tuesday night and was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Centre.

A hospital spokeswoman did not provide an update on his condition, but she said his parents plan to hold a news conference on Thursday morning. The public appearance will be at Wyoming High School, one of Ohio's top rated schools. The University of Virginia student graduated from there in 2013 as class salutatorian and had played football.

A pair hugs and cries outside the plane carrying Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old University of Virginia undergraduate student who was imprisoned in North Korea in March 2016, before he is transferred from a transport aircraft to an ambulance at Lunken regional airport, Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Cincinnati. Picture: AP

Residents of the northern Cincinnati suburb tied blue-and-white ribbons, the school colours, to trees near the family home. Joy at his release was mixed with concern after his parents, Fred and Cindy Warmbier, said they were told he had been in the coma for over a year.

City councilwoman Jenni McCauley said the tight-knit community was "thrilled" he was back.

"Even though they're saddened by his condition, they're just glad for the family that he is home. For any parent, this is their worst nightmare. We're hoping that he will be okay," Ms McCauley said.

She called him "a fabulous young man" who was known as intelligent, personable and well-liked in school and in the community.

Ellie Boettcher, a 14-year-old rising freshman at Wyoming High, where Mr Warmbier's sister will be a sophomore, said students were elated.

"We're just really glad that he's able to come back. Nothing really bad ever happens in Wyoming. It's kind of like a bubble. So it's really tragic. But luckily he is back, and I believe he will make a full recovery," she said.

Mr Warmbier was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labour in North Korea for alleged anti-state acts after he tearfully confessed to trying to steal a propaganda banner while visiting.

In this March 16, 2016 photo, American student Otto Warmbier, centre, is escorted at the Supreme Court in Pyongyang, North Korea. He was released and returned to the United States Tuesday, June 13, 2017, as the Trump administration revealed a rare exchange with the reclusive country. Picture: AP

He was released on Tuesday, more than 17 months after being detained.

Such detentions in the totalitarian nation have added to tensions between Washington and Pyongyang. Three Americans remain in custody.

The US government accuses North Korea of using such detainees as political pawns. North Korea accuses Washington and South Korea of sending spies to overthrow its government.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday that his department was continuing "to have discussions" with North Korea about the release of the other three imprisoned American citizens.

- PA