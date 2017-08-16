Homeless 'hero' in court over stolen bank card on night of Manchester attack

A man hailed as a "homeless hero" after the Manchester Arena bombing has appeared in court accused of stealing from two of the victims of the attack.

Chris Parker, 33, is alleged to have stolen a purse and its contents belonging to the grandmother of 14-year-old Sorrell Leczkowski, from Leeds, who was killed in the attack.

He is also said to have taken the mobile phone of another teenage girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Parker entered formal not guilty pleas to the two charges and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Manchester Crown Court on September 13.