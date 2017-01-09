Home Office 'has head in sand' over EU citizens living in UK

The Home Office has been accused of having its "head in the sand" over the position of EU citizens living in the UK, after an official said that guaranteeing their right to remain after Brexit would cost the UK "negotiating capital" in withdrawal talks.

A senior official in the Home Office's immigration and border policy directorate said in a letter to a group representing European expats that Britain would be put at an "immediate disadvantage" in negotiations if it made a unilateral move to assure them they can stay.

The chairman of EU citizens' rights group the3million said the official's comments would make "a very uneasy read" for as many as a million European nationals who fear they could be forced to leave the UK because of Brexit.

Nicolas Hatton wrote to Home Secretary Amber Rudd in December, urging her to remove the threat of removal from EU nationals living legally in the UK who are unable to prove their right to stay.

Ireland has always had a special relationship with Britain but as they prepare to leave the EU, what will happen to the Irish living there?

Mr Hatton said rejected applications for permanent residence had increased by 60% to reach 4,728 in the last quarter - around 30% of the total submitted. At that rate, as many as a million EU citizens could be at risk of deportation from the day the UK leaves the EU, he warned.

With the number of permanent residence applications soaring after the June 23 vote for Brexit, it could take 47 years for the Home Office to register all EU citizens now in the UK at current rates, he said.

In a letter of response, the Home Office official promised that, as long as the UK remains in the EU, nationals of the other 27 members "will only be removed if they are considered to be a genuine, present and sufficiently serious threat affecting one of the fundamental interests of society, if they abuse their free movement rights, or if they are not exercising free movement rights".

He added: "The Government understands that EU citizens need certainty over their status and we intend to reach agreement on this issue as soon as possible in the forthcoming negotiations.

"However, agreeing a unilateral position in advance of these negotiations would lose negotiating capital with respect to British citizens in EU member states and place the UK at an immediate disadvantage."

Mr Hatton said the Home Office letter "confirms the threat of deportation and justifies all rejection based on the current rules".

"How will the Home Office register three million people when it struggles to process the applications of tens of thousands?," he asked.

"What about the EU citizens exercising treaty rights but having their application rejected due to the over-complicated process imposed by an over-zealous administration? Based on the 30% rejection rate, could one million people be at risk of deportation after Brexit?

"The Home Office has clearly its head in the sand and it will make a very uneasy read for the three million EU citizens, many who are UK taxpayers, who are anxious about their future and would like the Home Office to work for them, not the other way round."

Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesman Tom Brake said: "Once again, this Conservative Brexit Government is confirming it sees EU nationals living in the UK as nothing more than pawns in the negotiations.

"Amber Rudd should be ashamed. The Government must end the sickening game they are playing with millions of families and give EU citizens who have made the UK their home the right to stay. There is an overwhelming moral and pragmatic case to do so."

A Home Office spokesman said: "This Government has been clear that we want to protect the status of EU nationals already living here and the only circumstances in which that wouldn't be possible is if British citizens' rights in European member states were not protected in return.

"The rights of EU nationals living in the UK remains unchanged while we are a member of the European Union. EU nationals do not require any additional documents to prove their status.

"There are a number of options as to how EU migration might work once we have left, including regarding documentation. We are considering those various options and it would be wrong to set out further positions at this stage."