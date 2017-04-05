Home of suspected bomber of St Petersburg subway searched
The home of the suspected suicide bomber behind Monday's deadly explosion on the St Petersburg subway has been searched.
The bomb went off on a train under Russia's second-largest city, killing 14 people and injuring dozens.
Investigators said they suspect a 22-year old Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen, Akbardzhon Dzhalilov, had detonated the bomb.
The Investigative Committee said in a statement today that the investigators searched the man's home in St Petersburg.
They also examined CCTV footage from outside Dzhalilov's home which shows him leave with a bag and a backpack.
Another bomb, hidden in a bag, was found and de-activated at another St Petersburg station just half an hour before the blast.
Dzhalilov's DNA was found on the bag.
