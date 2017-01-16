Holly Willoughby took her adorable cats on This Morning and the response was purr-fect

Move over Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: There are some new TV favourites in town.

This Morning presenter Holly delighted viewers on Monday as she was joined by her adorable kittens Bluebelle and Teddy during the live broadcast of the ITV programme.

It’s fair to say the delightful duo – both super fluffy rag doll cats with black-tipped ears and noses – were the highlight of the TV schedule, although Holly struggled to contain fidgety Teddy for a while.

The feline friends appeared on the show alongside a segment about how to train your cat with Dr Roger Mugford, a specialist in animal welfare and resolving animal behavioural problems.

Take your kittens to work day... 💙

A photo posted by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

Holly’s cats appeared rather well-behaved, and one majorly cute moment saw Bluebelle wander off to sit on a cat podium, transfixed by a large image of a cat on the screen behind her.

Fans on Twitter could not contain themselves as the little furballs completely stole the show.

Some people even got tearful over them: talk about the ultimate cute response!

Even cats across the country were in awe of their cousins…

After their big TV debut, Holly revealed they were rather pooped out and were taking a catnap.

Sooooo tired after their tv debut! #awwww xxx

A photo posted by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

We don’t blame them!
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Cats, Holly Willoughby, ITV, Kittens, Phillip Schofield, This Morning

 

