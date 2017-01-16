Holly Willoughby took her adorable cats on This Morning and the response was purr-fect

Move over Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: There are some new TV favourites in town.

This Morning presenter Holly delighted viewers on Monday as she was joined by her adorable kittens Bluebelle and Teddy during the live broadcast of the ITV programme.

It’s fair to say the delightful duo – both super fluffy rag doll cats with black-tipped ears and noses – were the highlight of the TV schedule, although Holly struggled to contain fidgety Teddy for a while.

The feline friends appeared on the show alongside a segment about how to train your cat with Dr Roger Mugford, a specialist in animal welfare and resolving animal behavioural problems.

Take your kittens to work day... 💙 A photo posted by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jan 16, 2017 at 1:35am PST

Holly’s cats appeared rather well-behaved, and one majorly cute moment saw Bluebelle wander off to sit on a cat podium, transfixed by a large image of a cat on the screen behind her.

Fans on Twitter could not contain themselves as the little furballs completely stole the show.

Holly Willoughby's cats are so cute 💜🐈 #ThisMorning — Paul Yearley (@paulyearley_) January 16, 2017

Those cats are lush. Making me cat broody. #ThisMorning — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) January 16, 2017

Holly's cats are so lush awww😭 #ThisMorning — keel (@keeleyjadexo) January 16, 2017

Always been a dog person , but Holly's #ThisMorning rag doll kittens really make me want one ❤ — janet Harding (@Mrsjsh) January 16, 2017

O my god, the cats on #ThisMorning so lovely 😻 — Emma Overton (@EmtelEmma) January 16, 2017

not usually a cat fan but these kittens really are making me want my own ragdoll cat😻 #ThisMorning — gabrielle (@insilva_) January 16, 2017

Some people even got tearful over them: talk about the ultimate cute response!

Omg these cats have left me with tears in my eyes they're sooo cute #thismorning — Molly Rose Pike (@mollyrosepike) January 16, 2017

Cats on #ThisMorning making me cry, don't even like cats — c8lin (@caitlin_banton) January 16, 2017

Even cats across the country were in awe of their cousins…

@thismorning I think my naughty little kitten George enjoyed your show today, especially the kittens! 😻 pic.twitter.com/afa64VekqF — Tjh (@tams36) January 16, 2017

@thismorning axl watching the kittens on this morning pic.twitter.com/koY8w6SUV2 — manon evans (@manonevans5) January 16, 2017

After their big TV debut, Holly revealed they were rather pooped out and were taking a catnap.

Sooooo tired after their tv debut! #awwww xxx A photo posted by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jan 16, 2017 at 4:56am PST

We don’t blame them!