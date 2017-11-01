A damning report has found the Hillsborough families were "dehumanised" by authorities after the disaster in which 96 of their relatives died.

It has been published by the former Bishop of Liverpool, the Right Reverend James Jones.

It paints a shocking picture of the way they were treated by police and the media.

Margaret Aspinall - whose son James died that day in 1989 is glad they're now being listened to.

She said: "I urged them to make changes within the law, that this never happens again to anybody, nobody must ever go through what our families have gone through."