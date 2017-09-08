Hillary Clinton to use UK visit to speak 'candidly' about US election defeat

Hillary Clinton will speak "candidly" about her US presidential election election defeat at the hands of Donald Trump when she visits Britain to publicise her book about the contest.

Mrs Clinton will speak at the Times and Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival on October 15 before making an appearance later the same day at the Southbank Centre London Literature Festival at the Royal Festival Hall, in her only UK events to discuss her election memoir, What Happened.

A spokesman for the former First Lady said she would use the UK visit to reflect on her personal experience of being the first female candidate from a major party in "an election marked by rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows, stranger-than-fiction twists, Russian interference, and an opponent who didn't play by the usual political rules".

"Audience members can expect to hear Clinton speak candidly about how she has coped with a shocking and devastating loss - the rituals, relationships, and reading that got her through, and what the experience has taught her about life," the spokesman said.