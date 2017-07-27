Hillary Clinton is releasing a memoir of her presidential run called What Happened

Hillary Clinton is releasing one tell-all book we’ll be clambering to read this autumn.

The former presidential candidate, who lost out to Donald Trump in the US election in November, will be reflecting on exactly what went wrong in her campaign.

Entitled “What Happened”, Clinton will share her thoughts on the historic election which ended in her winning the popular vote but losing out in the all-important Electoral College.

Exclusive: Hillary Clinton is releasing a tell-all book about the election called 'What Happened' pic.twitter.com/9GMNBV3L6Y — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 27, 2017

“It’s the most personal book I’ve ever written. It will also give readers an idea of what it’s really like to run for president, especially if you’re a woman,” Clinton told a conference of the American Library Association this week.

Publishers Simon & Schuster told the Associated Press the book will “connect the dots” concerning Russian interference in the poll.

Clinton will also be revealing what it was like to run against Trump, and the sexism she encountered during her bid for the White House.

The memoir is set for a September 12 release, and Twitter users are eager to see what’s inside.

I'll be in line the day of just to grab one or a few. Please do a book signing in dc!!! — Hunter l RESIST (@hnterziggy) July 27, 2017

Although it was only announced by the publishers on Thursday, the book cover has already been subjected to the meme treatment.

Hillary Clinton announces title of new book: pic.twitter.com/ZLreOb8xDD — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 27, 2017

The former US secretary of state kept a low profile in the months following her defeat, but was spotted a couple of times taking a stroll in the woods near her home in New York.