Hillary Clinton blames herself - and mysogyny, FBI, Russia - for election defeat

Hillary Clinton has said she takes responsibility for her 2016 election loss to Donald Trump - but she believes misogyny, Russian interference and questionable decisions by the FBI also played roles.

The former Democratic presidential nominee discussed the presidential contest during the Women for Women International's annual luncheon in New York.

Mrs Clinton said she was "on the way to winning" until a combination of events in the final days.

She cited the FBI director's letter to Congress resurrecting questions about her email practices and WikiLeaks' repeated release of her campaign's internal emails that "scared off" people.

She also said misogyny "played a role in this election".

She conceded she made mistakes, but added: "The reason I believe we lost were the intervening events in the last 10 days."