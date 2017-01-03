Here's why New Year's Eve caused dangerous levels of air pollution in Germany

Fireworks are synonymous with New Year’s Eve across the globe, but fears have been raised in Germany due the to dangerous levels of air pollution their use can cause.

When fireworks explode they release polluting particulates, and in Germany national figures suggested the displays released 4,000 tonnes of them into the atmosphere. According to reports, this is equivalent to 15% of particulate emissions released by vehicles annually.

The particulates released by fireworks largely consist of soot and smoke, which can cause respiratory damage and illness. They also release metal ions such as magnesium and have been associated with the release of nitrogen dioxide, a gas which can irritate and inflame lungs, and sulphur dioxide, which can combine with water in air to create acid rain.

Over New Year’s Eve, the levels of these particulates in the air was so bad in Munich that levels rose to 26 times that of the EU’s recommended daily limit of 50 micrograms per cubic metre of air – reaching a whopping 1,346 micrograms.

The official figures reported by Munich paper Sueddeutsche showed the pollution affected several German cities, and some are now calling for a ban on private fireworks parties in the country.

This is not the first time concerns have been raised over the use of fireworks. In Britain Guy Fawkes night has caused similar rises in air pollution, and the same has happened in India over Diwali.

A 2015 study published in the science journal Atmospheric Environment showed particulate pollution rose on average 42% across the United States on the Fourth of July as fireworks were used to celebrate.

“When people think of air pollution, they think of other kinds of things – smoke stacks, automobile exhaust pipes, construction sites,” study author Dian Seidel told Time. “I don’t think most people think of fireworks.”