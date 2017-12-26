Here’s what Christmas looked like on the International Space Station

Spare a thought for those who were away from their loved ones this Christmas.

And there can’t have been many who felt further away than the crew aboard the International Space Station.

Still, Nasa astronaut Mark T Vande Hei showed the crew were doing their best to uphold festive traditions with this image of the ISS stockings.

Merry Christmas from the International Space Station! pic.twitter.com/F1ye4d7MXN — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) December 25, 2017

Of course, with no chimney to hang them by, they had to improvise.

The stockings were hung by the airlock with care... https://t.co/z3PAM2mhvp — Todd (@artist_tao) December 25, 2017

And what did the crew – which also includes two more Americans, Joe Acaba and Scott Tingle, Russians Anton Shkaplerov and Alexander Misurkin, and Norishige Kanai from Japan – get up to on Christmas Day?

Well, first of all they had the day off, so they weren’t required to do any important pigs-in-blankets-related experiments or anything like that.

Judging by past years, Christmas on the station isn’t too far away from Christmas on Earth – with calls to relatives, a special Christmas dinner and singalongs.

This year marks the 18th Dec. in a row that humans from Earth have been on board @Space_Station during the Christmas holidays. Here’s a quick peek at what the celebrations are like on board mankind’s orbital outpost: https://t.co/Tgl1YkLtiE pic.twitter.com/7NFvd2U7ns — NASA (@NASA) December 25, 2017

And like many people down on Earth, they found time for a movie night in the run-up to Christmas with a very special screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Space Station movie night, complete with “bungee cord chairs”, drink bags, and a science fiction flick! pic.twitter.com/IPZ2thI8rw — Mark T. Vande Hei (@Astro_Sabot) December 24, 2017

No word yet on whether they thought it was better or worse than The Force Awakens.