Here's the moment two adults risked a toddler's life on a level crossing

Network Rail in the UK have released video footage showing two adults taking a toddler across a dangerous railway crossing.

The video was filmed by CCTV cameras at Seamer station in North Yorkshire on New Year’s Eve.

Even though the crossing is locked, one adult can be seen scaling the six-foot-high locked gate, and is then passed the young child.

One adult hands the toddler to the other (Network Rail)

The adult then sprints across the track carrying the child. The second adult follows. She at least looks out for trains.

The woman then crossed the track (Network Rail)

Both then climb the second locked gate and then run, presumably, for their train.

The couple then run for their train (Network Rail)

Network Rail have released the footage to warn pedestrians about the dangers of level crossings.

Robert Havercroft, Network Rail’s level crossing manager, said: “In making the mind-blowing decision to not only climb over two sets of high, locked gates these adults have put their lives and the child’s life in extreme danger, apparently for the sake of trying to catch a train.”