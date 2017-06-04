Here's how world leaders have responded to the London attack

World leaders have shared their grief and shock at the terror attack in London in which three men mowed down pedestrians in a van on London Bridge and later stabbed dozens of people near Borough Market.

The attack has killed seven people and injured over 40; police shot and killed the three attackers eight minutes after the first emergency call.

US

American President Donald Trump was one of the first leaders to respond to the incident, telling the UK in a tweet: “We are with you”.

Mike Pence echoed the words of the President, sending “thoughts & prayers”.

Canada

Canadian President Justin Trudeau was sorry to hear the “awful news”, letting Canadians who may have been caught up in the incident know where they could access assistance.

Australia

Australian Premier Malcolm Turnbull shared “prayers and solidarity” with the people of Britain on behalf of Australia.

India

Narendra Modi called the attacks “shocking & anguishing”, saying his thoughts were with the families of the deceased, and families of the injured.

France

New French President Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter to tell followers: “In the face of this tragedy, France is more than ever at the side of the United Kingdom. My thoughts go to the victims and their loved ones.”

Germany

(Michael Sohn/AP)


German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement released Sunday morning that she learned with “sadness and dismay” of the attacks.

“Today, we are united beyond all borders in horror and sorrow, but also in determination,” she said.

“In the fight against every form of terrorism, we stand firmly and with determination at Britain’s side.”

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy wrote in Spanish on his Twitter account: “I am following with great concern the attacks in London, sad news. Our solidarity and support for the British people and authorities.”

Italy

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni tweeted Sunday: “Solidarity with the British government and a shared effort against terrorism. We are united in memory of the victims.”

Russia

According to the Associated Press, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the London attack is “shocking in its cruelty and cynicism” in a telegram of condolence sent to Theresa May.
