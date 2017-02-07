Here's how to win an Oscar, according to science

Scientists have delved into the history of the Oscars to work out the best way to win the coveted Hollywood gong.

It appears being American and starring in a film about American culture seems to help.

The study, from researchers at The University of Queensland, looked at all 908 people who have been nominated for the best actor in a motion picture prize at both the Oscars and the Baftas and then analysed those who won.

Scientists found the same pattern with the BAFTAs (Victoria Jones/PA)

Lead researcher Dr Nik Steffens says it’s all down to the psychology of the academy – the 6,000-strong group that decides who wins an Oscar and who is snubbed.

The key is to be in the same social group as your judging panel.

“Perceivers are much more likely to recognise a performance as truly brilliant when perceivers and performers share membership in a social group,” he said.

For the Baftas, British actors were also 20 times more likely to win if they were in movies about British culture.

To bag Oscar, it helps to be like the judges (Ian West/PA)

Nationality also comes into play. Americans were nominated for 67% of Oscars and managed to win 78% of them.

Steffens said: “Shared social group membership becomes even more important when the diagnostic value of a quality indicator increases – that is, when we establish whether something is not just excellent but outstanding”.

Americans won 69% of Oscars but only 52% of the British Baftas.

Compare the 2017 Oscar class picture with the 2016 #OscarsSoWhite one. pic.twitter.com/XGkglxcRvF — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 7, 2017

The new research comes after last year’s “Oscars so white” controversy, where actors, directors, producers and activists challenged the lack of diversity in the film industry.

In response to the issue, the Oscar Academy has invited 683 new members to address its lack of nominations for non-white acting Oscars in both 2015 and 2016.

The study is published in the British Journal of Psychology.