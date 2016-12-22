Here's all the new info we've learned about the Berlin lorry attack

The hunt continues for the main suspect in the Berlin lorry massacre which killed 12 people and injured 48, including 12 seriously.

Here’s what we know on Thursday, three days after the attack.

Photos of the prime suspect have been released

(German police/AP)

This is Anis Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian man who is the main suspect in the attack. Police found documents belonging to him in the cab of the truck.

He’s a convicted criminal in Tunisia and Italy and avoided being deported from Germany even though the authorities rejected his application.

An international manhunt is under way to find him, with prosecutors issuing a public appeal for information along with the promise of a 100,000 euro (£84,000) reward for information leading to his arrest.

He’d been under surveillance for six months

(German police/AP)

German officials decided Amri was a threat long before the truck was ploughed into the busy market on Monday. For six months this year, he’d been under covert surveillance – but the operation was halted.

This all came to light – along with the information that authorities had known him for months as someone with ties to Islamic extremists who used at least six different names and three nationalities – within hours of them warning the public that the man could be “violent and armed”.

It’s left critics asking exactly how closely German authorities are monitoring the hundreds of known Islamic extremists in the country.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is under even more pressure

(Markus Schreiber/AP)

Merkel is running for re-election next year.

Critics are lambasting her for allowing so many asylum-seekers (thought to be hundreds of thousands) to enter the country, allegedly without proper security checks.

Rainer Wendt, the head of a union representing German police, said: “People are rightly outraged and anxious that such a person can walk around here, keep changing his identity and the legal system can’t cope with them.”