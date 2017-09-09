Here’s a summary of the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma so far

Here is a look at the impact of Hurricane Irma on individual countries and territories in the Caribbean as of tonight:

Anguilla

One death was reported in the British territory of Anguilla, and there was widespread property and infrastructure damage. The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency says 90% of government buildings and business structures were damaged as well as 90% of the electricity infrastructure. The airport runway has been cleared of debris.

Antigua and Barbuda

Irma damaged or destroyed an estimated 90% of the structures on the island of Barbuda, home to about 1,400 people. A two-year-old child was swept to his death after the storm ripped the roof off the family’s house.

Barbados

A 16-year-old junior professional surfer in Barbados died on Tuesday while surfing large swells generated by Hurricane Irma. Zander Venezia was surfing on the island’s east coast when he drowned as the storm churned several hundred miles away, according to family friend and surfing instructor Alan Burke.

British Virgin Islands

Four deaths were reported in the British territory, according to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency. The storm caused major damage to the largest and most populated island of Tortola, where video of the hillside capital Road Town showed the scattered wreckage of buildings and piles of debris. The emergency agency said there was a critical need for security amid instances of looting. Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, who rode out the storm at his home on private Necker Island, said entire houses disappeared and the area was "completely and utterly devastated".

Cuba

There were no reports of deaths or injuries after heavy rain and winds from Hurricane Irma lashed north-eastern Cuba. Seawater surged three blocks inland in the town of Caibarien and a provincial museum in the town was left in ruins. Officials said they had evacuated 880 people from the town and 50,000 people in the immediate area were without power.

Puerto Rico

About a million people were without power in Puerto Rico, which was spared a direct hit as Irma passed to the north. Nearly half the territory’s hospitals were relying on generators. No injuries were reported.

St Martin/St Maarten and St Barts

French authorities reported nine dead in French St Martin and St Barts. Two dead were reported on Dutch St Maarten, which shares an island with St Martin. Property and infrastructure damage were extensive, totalling more than 1.2 billion euro (£1.1 billion) alone on St Barts and French St Martin, according to an estimate by France’s public insurance agency.

The Dutch government estimates 70% of houses on St Maarten were badly damaged or destroyed, leaving many of the 40,000 residents reliant on public shelters.

Authorities fear a housing shortage and a loss of the upcoming tourist season, which would devastate the economy in the months ahead.

Turks and Caicos

The hurricane caused extensive flooding in the Turks and Caicos Islands, with the water reaching above the waist in some areas. Homes were damaged or destroyed across the most populated island Providenciales, and a community known as Blue Hill on the north-western side is "gone", Minister of Instructure Gold Ray Ewing said.

US Virgin Islands

Four deaths were reported in the US Virgin Islands and officials on St Thomas said they expected to find more bodies as crews struggled to reopen roads and restore power. The hospital on St Thomas was destroyed and the harbour was in ruins, along with hundreds of homes and dozens of businesses. Adrien Reinhardt said houses in her neighbourhood were levelled, and many people had a week’s worth of food and water. "Let people know: We need food, we need supplies to survive," she said.

