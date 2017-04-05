Here are the world's 50 best restaurants this year

The world's 50 best restaurants have been announced today in Melbourne, Australia.

The top spot went to Eleven Madison Park in New York City.

The restaurant’s owners, Will Guidara and Swiss-born chef Daniel Humm, create their dishes in an art deco building overlooking Madison Park.

Daniel Humm (left) and Will Guidara with their trophies after winning the World's Best Restaurant award at the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards in Melbourne today. Pic: Getty

According to Bloomberg, it is the first US restaurant to top the list in 13 years.

Last year’s No.1, Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy, claims the No.2 position while retaining its title as The Best Restaurant in Europe.

France, Spain and the US each have six restaurants on the list this year which features nine new restaurants: six making their debut and three returning to the list as re-entries.

The restaurants are chosen by more than 1,000 chefs, food writers and traveling gourmets from around the world.

Here is the full list for 2017:

The Eleven Madison Park restaurant. Pic via http://www.theworlds50best.com.

50. Hof Van Cleve (Kruishoutem, Belgium)

49. Tegui (Buenos Aires)

48. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin)

47. Vendôme (Cologne, Germany)

46. L’Astrance (Paris)

45. Den (Tokyo)

44. Brae (Birregurra, Australia)

43. Reale (Castel Di Sangro, Italy)

42. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)

41. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai)

40. Cosme (New York City)

39. Relae (Copenhagen)

38. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain)

37. Saison (San Francisco)

36. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal (London)

35. Septime (Paris)

34. De Librije (Zwolle, Netherlands)

33. Astrid y Gastón (Lima)

32. Attica (Melbourne)

31. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen (Paris)

30. Arzak (San Sebastian, Spain)

29. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)

28. Nahm (Bangkok)

27. The Ledbury (London)

26. The Clove Club (London)

25. Tickets (Barcelona)

24. Amber (Hong Kong)

23. White Rabbit (Moscow)

22. Quintonil (Mexico City)

21. Alinea (Chicago)

20. Pujol (Mexico City)

19. Geranium (Copenhagen)

18. Narisawa (Tokyo)

17. Le Bernardin (New York City)

16. D.O.M. (São Paulo)

15. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

14. Restaurant Andre (Singapore)

13. Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée (Paris)

12. L’Arpège (Paris)

11. Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Pocantico Hills, New York)

10. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)

9. Mugaritz (Errenteria, Spain)

8. Maido (Lima)

7. Gaggan (Bangkok)

6. Asador Etxebarri (Axpe, Spain)

5. Central (Lima)

4. Mirazur (Menton, France)

3. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain)

2. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy)

1. Eleven Madison Park (New York City)