Here are all the award-winning images from this year’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year award

From Saturn and Venus to stunning nebulae, photographers from all over the world have captured some of the most breathtaking astrological phenomena for this year’s Astronomy Photographer of the Year award.

Now in its ninth year, the competition – run by the Royal Observatory Greenwich in association with Insight Investment and BBC Sky At Night Magazine – received nearly 4,000 entries from photographers across 91 countries.

The winners were announced at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, with Artem Mironov winning over the judges with his stunning photo of vibrant blues and pinks of the swirling dust and gas clouds in the Rho Ophiuchi Cloud Complex, which is 400 light years away from our planet.

The Rho Ophiuchi Clouds

Overall winner and winner of the Stars & Nebulae category (Artem Mironov/The National Maritime Museum)

Where the photo was taken: Hakos Farm, Windhoek, Namibia

Description: Taken over three nights at a farm in Namibia near Gamsberg Mountain, this image shows the Rho Ophiuchi Cloud Complex, sometimes known as ‘Rho Oph’ for short or the Ophiuchus Molecular Cloud.

It is a dark emission and reflection nebula about 14 light years across and is situated approximately 460 light years away from our planet, in the constellation of Ophiuchus (the Serpent-Bearer). It is one of the closest star-forming regions to the solar system.

M63: Star Streams and the Sunflower Galaxy

Winner of the Galaxies category (Oleg Bryzgalov/The National Maritime Museum)

Where the photo was taken: Rozhen Observatory, Smolyan Province, Bulgaria

Description: A bright, spiral galaxy, Messier 63 looks like a star necklace in which the stars have crashed outwards from the galaxy’s centre, producing this fantastic long train.

The ghostly star arcs of the Sunflower galaxy had long been an elusive target, but after deciding to take the image in one of the darkest places in Europe – the Rozhen Observatory in the Rhodopes Mountains – the photographer successfully captured the astronomical wonder.

Blue Tycho

Winner of the Our Moon category (Blue Tycho/The National Maritime Museum)

Where the photo was taken: Budapest, Hungary

Description: This hyper-saturated picture depicts the face of the lunar surface in a new light.

On the brownish terra of our natural satellite, the Moon, the impact crater and its ray system appear as blue-white structures that extend over a thousand miles.

The Tycho Crater, named after Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe, has a bluish shade that is characteristic of the youngest craters on the Moon, with this particular feature estimated to be 108 million years old.

Ghost World

Winner of the Aurorae category (Mikkel Beiter/The National Maritime Museum)

Where the photo was taken: Stokksnes, Iceland

Description: The photographer stood and observed the waves from the sea slowly rolling up on the long beach making the sand wet, resulting in great conditions for catching some reflections.

Suddenly, clouds emerged from the nearby mountains and floated across the sea allowing him to capture this other-worldly scene of a powerful, teal aurora sweeping across the night sky in Stokksnes, Iceland.

Mercury Rising

Winner of the Our Sun category (Mercury Rising/The National Maritime Museum)

Where the photo was taken: Preston, Lancashire, UK

Description: On May 9, 2016, the transit of Mercury occurred, with the smallest planet in the solar system passing directly between the Earth and the Sun over the course of 7.5 hours – the longest transit of the century.

Mercury can be seen towards the centre of our star in the image as a tiny black dot.

Wanderer in Patagonia

Winner of the People & Space category (Yuri Zvezdny/The National Maritime Museum)

Where the photo was taken: El Chalten, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina

Description: The photo shows a lone stargazer staring up at the stars of our galaxy, the Milky Way, as they stretch across the night sky over the glacier called White Stones (Piedras Blancas) in the Los Glaciares National Park, Argentina.

Venus Phase Evolution

Winner of the Planets, Comets & Asteroids category (Roger Hutchinson/The National Maritime Museum)

Where the photo was taken: London, UK

Description: The photographer captured the changing face of our neighbouring planet, Venus, as it grew from 86.6% illuminated and 11.9 inches in diameter on September 25, 2016, to 1% illuminated and 59.3 inches in diameter six months later, as seen from London.

All the images were taken with the same setup, so the changing size of Venus, as it approached the point between us and the Sun, is really apparent.

Infrared and ultraviolet filters were used to capture cloud features during the larger crescent phases, and those where the apparent diameter is small or the crescent is thin, were taken using only an infrared pass filter.

Passage to the Milky Way

Winner of the Skyscapes category (Haitong Yu//The National Maritime Museum)

Where the photo was taken: Xinglong, Hebei Province, China

Description: The serene sight of the dusky, Milky Way was viewed through the minimalist outdoor passageway of LAMOST (the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fibre Spectroscopic Telescope) at the National Astronomical Observatory of China.

Shot with an 85mm lens, the image is a composite of a three-panel panorama, each one with a single exposure.

Saturn

Winner of the Young Astronomy Photographer of the Year award (Olivia Williamson/The National Maritime Museum)

Where the photo was taken: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Description: The photo is an incredibly detailed image of the ringed planet, Saturn, which the 13-year-old photographer captured on a trip to the desert near Al Khanzna, with her father.

Using her new ZWO 244 colour camera for the first time, coupled with favourable weather conditions, the photographer even managed to capture the beauty of the Cassini division (the gaps produced by the gravitational pull of one or more of Saturn’s many moons on the tiny particles in the rings).

The Cone Nebula

Winner of the Best Newcomer award (Jason Green/The National Maritime Museum)

Where the photo was taken: Frenegal de la Sierra, Badajoz, Spain

Description: The image shows a vivid deep-red Cone Nebula, which lies about 2,700 light years away from us in the constellation of Monoceros.

The image is made up of 20 x 10-minute exposures per filter and uses a combination of LRGB (luminance, red, green and blue) and H-Alpha (hydrogen-alpha) filters to produce one integrated full colour image.

Encounter of Comet and Planetary Nebula

Winner of the Robotic Scope category (Gerald Rhemann/The National Maritime Museum)

Where the photo was taken: Tivoli Farm, Khomas, Namibia

Description: The vibrant image shows the glowing green, comet C/2013 X1 PanSTARRS whizzing past the luminous pink and blue Helix Planetary Nebula, on June 5 2016.

This photograph was taken at an observatory on Tivoli Farm in Namibia, where the photographer installed a mount and telescope with a friend of his.