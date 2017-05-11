Helping your co-workers might be bad for you if you come to work feeling tired, psychologists say
You would imagine that performing an act of kindness by helping out someone in need – like an office colleague for example – would make you feel good, but a new experiment suggests otherwise.
Psychologists at the Michigan State University (MSU) say that if you arrive at work in the morning feeling tired, helping your co-workers with their problems could lead to mental exhaustion later in the day and, consequently, create a toxic environment.
Led by Russell Johnson, an associate professor of management at MSU, the researchers studied 91 full-time employees over 10 consecutive workdays.
The participants were asked to complete two surveys a day – morning and afternoon – on their workplace experiences.
The team found that helping others not only harms the person in question, his or her self-serving behaviour can cause stress to other people in the office.
“The increase in mental fatigue from helping co-workers in the morning led employees to reduce their helping behaviours in the afternoon and, perhaps more interestingly, they engaged in more self-serving political behaviours in the afternoon as well,” Johnson said.
“They switched from being other-oriented in the morning to being selfish in the afternoon.
“Although we did not identify the consequences of these political behaviours, research has established that political acts from employees can culminate into a toxic work environment with negative well-being and performance consequences.”
Although this may possibly justify your early morning grumpiness, the experiment was conducted on a small group of people so don’t stop withdrawing your helping hand just yet.
The research is published in Personnel Psychology.
