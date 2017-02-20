Helen Bailey murder trial jury to begin deliberations on Tuesday

The jury in the trial of Helen Bailey's fiance, who is accused of murdering the children's author and dumping her body in a cesspit, is due to start deliberations on Tuesday.

Ian Stewart, 56, allegedly drugged and smothered Ms Bailey in a plot to get his hands on her £3.3 million fortune in April last year.

Helen Bailey.

The Electra Brown writer, 51, was found submerged in human sewage alongside her faithful companion, Boris the dog, three months after she vanished.

Stewart, of Baldock Road, Royston, Hertfordshire, is charged with murder, preventing a lawful burial, fraud and three counts of perverting the course of justice.

Ian Stewart (left) court sketch.

The judge will continue summing up on Tuesday at 10am and the jury has been told they will be sent out to consider verdicts before lunch after a six-week trial at St Albans Crown Court.