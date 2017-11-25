Heathrow security worker charged with conspiring to import drugs

A Heathrow security worker who was arrested in an airport toilet after £700,000 (€780,000) worth of cocaine was seized has been charged with conspiring to import drugs.

Farhan Iqbal, 30, was detained alongside 37-year-old Colombian national Camilo Alec Pulido Suarez in the Terminal 5 bathroom on November 23, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Officers said the Colombian had recently disembarked a flight from his country's capital Bogota.

About seven kilograms of cocaine were seized, which is said to have a value of about £250,000, but could be sold for more than £700,000 if cut and sold on the street.

Colombian national Wilmer Salazar-Duarte, 43, was separately arrested in the arrivals area of the airport, while 46-year-old Alexander Salazar-Duarte, also from Colombia, was arrested after a search at an address in east London.

All four were charged with conspiracy to import cocaine and appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

They were remanded in custody until their next appearance at Blackfriars Crown Court on December 22.

Senior investigating officer Darren Barr said: "Heathrow Airport provided invaluable assistance in this operation, and working with partners such as the Metropolitan Police Service, Border Force and the Heathrow authorities we are determined to target those who may be involved in criminality at the airport."