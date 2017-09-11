Heathrow expansion could create UK's largest unionised workforce

An expanded Heathrow could be the largest unionised workforce in Britain as the airport continues its close relationship with trade unions.

The airport has confirmed it will create up to 180,000 new jobs across the country, including 10,000 apprenticeships, when it gets the final go-ahead to build a new runway.

A skills taskforce set up by Heathrow has launched a drive to gather views on the airport's future education, employment and skills strategy.

The aim is to make Heathrow a role model for social mobility and diversity.

The taskforce will look at ways of encouraging people returning to work as well as new opportunities for older workers.

Paula Stannett, Heathrow's chief people officer, told the Press Association: "We are seeking feedback across many sectors and examples from projects we can learn from and build into our plans."

Lord David Blunkett, chairman of the taskforce, said: "Heathrow has an important role to play in developing the talent needed now and for the success of future projects and enable Britain to become a world leader in infrastructure developments.

"The taskforce have been working closely with Heathrow and other major infrastructure project groups, to share best practice and find ways to address fluctuations in labour supply and demand - but we need to cast the net wider, both geographically and in engaging small and medium-sized enterprises."

Gail Cartmail, assistant general secretary of Unite, said: "The taskforce has brought forward centre-stage the scale of the challenge in meeting the skill demands to deliver major infrastructure projects.

"Pivotal is the role good-quality 'earn as you learn' apprenticeships will play in shaping the UK's future workforce and the role major projects play in ensuring delivery through their supply chains."

