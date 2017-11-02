Headteacher defends secondary school move to fit CCTV in the toilets

The headteacher of a secondary school which fitted CCTV in the toilets has defended the move amid criticism from some parents.

Education chiefs at Summerhill School in Kingswinford, West Midlands, took the decision to install the cameras after "disappointing" student behaviour.

Despite efforts by the headteacher to reassure parents the cameras were not directed at "sensitive areas", other mothers and fathers have been left unimpressed.

One parent, speaking to the BBC, said: "As an adult you don't go anywhere and see cameras in the toilets.

"It's just not on really."

Another said she understood the reasons "but maybe it's just a step too far".

Some, however, have also welcomed the measures, with one father saying "you've got to trust the school on this really".

James Bowkett, Executive Headteacher at the school, said: "For a number of years we have had CCTV installed in various locations within the school grounds, to not only allow us to monitor student behaviour but also to protect the school - ensuring the safety of everyone in our community.

"Following some disappointing behaviour from our students, who were not maintaining our high standards of behaviour whilst in the toilet areas, we took the decision to extend the network of cameras to these areas.

"I must stress that it's to allow us to monitor who is entering and leaving the communal toilet areas and I can reassure parents and children that no cameras are directed towards sensitive areas including cubicles or urinals."