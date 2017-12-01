Hawaii carries out siren test amid growing nuclear tension with North Korea
01/12/2017 - 22:30:15Back to North Korea World Home
Hawaii has conducted its first test of a siren to warn the public of a possible nuclear attack from North Korea.
The US state is the first to test such a warning system since the end of the Cold War.
The wailing siren sounded for a minute on Friday after the usual testing of a system to alert people to natural disasters.
The move comes the same week North Korea fired a powerful nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile that some observers believe could reach the US mainland.
Hawaii governor David Ige said the possibility of a strike is remote but that people have to be prepared.
Officials delayed testing by a month to ensure residents and visitors were informed.
Some still expressed confusion this week about what they were supposed to do after hearing the attack siren.
AP
Join the conversation - comment here