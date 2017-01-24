Hamas warns US that moving embassy to Jerusalem would ’open a new chapter of conflict’

Gaza’s Hamas rulers have warned the US not to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, saying such a step could unleash new violence.

The Islamic militant group said the move would "open a new chapter of conflict" and "add fuel to the fire".

Hamas is sworn to Israel’s destruction. It has killed hundreds of Israelis in suicide bombings, and fought three wars with Israel since seizing control of Gaza 10 years ago.

The rival Palestinian Authority has also urged US president Donald Trump not to follow through on his campaign promise to move the embassy.

The Palestinians seek east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in 1967, as their hoped-for capital.

In southern Gaza, dozens of Palestinians demonstrated against the move, with some burning an effigy of Mr Trump.