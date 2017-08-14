Hacking group Anonymous hijacks white supremacist website
Hacking group Anonymous has hijacked a white supremacist website.
A post on its front page reads End of hate: Anonymous now in control of Daily Stormer.
The site is edited by a Trump supporter who posted derogatory comments about Heather Heyer.
The 32 year old was killed in Saturday's clashes in Charlottesville.
#OpDomesticTerrorism: #Anonymous shuts down #Charlottesville city website with DDoS attack https://t.co/C3x1ZFkKCG— AnonymousFR (@_AnonymousFR) August 14, 2017
Don't let this nonsense distract you from today's success. #Anonymous has removed various white supremacist websites! We claim victory.— Anonymous 🏴 (@AnonyInfo) August 14, 2017
