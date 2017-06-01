Gunshots and explosions at Philippines hotel and casino
Witnesses have reported gunshots and explosions at a shopping centre, casino and hotel complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippines capital.
Police rushed to the Resorts World Manila complex in the early hours of Friday after gunshots rang out at the complex, where smoke began billowing from the upper floor of the building.
Officers have not given details about the incident but have begun cordoning off the area near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
WATCH: Amateur video shows aftermath at Manila resort following reports of explosions and gunfire https://t.co/DvMJx6Oa77 pic.twitter.com/UeKNoos53f— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 1, 2017
