Gunman kills Ohio police chief and nursing home workers

A gunman has fatally shot the police chief of an Ohio village and two nursing home employees, authorities said.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said the suspected gunman was also found dead on Friday.

He identified the police chief as 36-year-old Steven Eric Disario, who headed the Kirkersville Police Department.

Mr Thorp said Mr Disario had only been on the job for three weeks.

He added that Mr Disario was found outside the Pine Kirk Care Centre, and that two employees of the centre and the suspected gunman were found dead inside the nursing home.

Mr Thorp said Mr Disario was a father of six children with a seventh child on the way.

