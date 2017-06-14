Arrest made after US politician Steve Scalise shot at baseball practice

Update 15:48PM:Capitol Police said officers who were part of Mr Scalise's security detail returned fire and wounded the shooter, who was taken into custody.

Mr Scalise was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington.

In all, five people were taken to hospital, including the suspect, Alexandria police said.

A law enforcement official said the shooting is being investigated as a criminal act rather than an act of terrorism.

Mr Scalise, 51, the number three House Republican leader first elected to the House in 2008, is in a stable condition and undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting occurred at a popular park and baseball complex in Alexandria, Virginia, where politicians and others were gathered for a morning practice at about 7am local time.

The team was taking batting practice when a gunshot rang out and chaos erupted, politicians on the scene said.

"All of a sudden we heard a very loud shot. The gunman was over by the third base dugout with a clear view of the field," Republican Jeff Flake told CNN.

Louisiana Representative Mr Scalise was fielding balls on second base when he was shot, Mr Flake said.

He said the congressman dragged himself 10 to 15 yards into the outfield to get further away from the gunman.

Initial reports said that as many as 50 shots had been fired, but Mr Flake said "50 would be an understatement. He had a lot of ammo".

President Donald Trump has tweeted his thoughts are with Mr Scalise, who he's described as a 'true friend'.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

White House press secreatray Sean Spicer tweeted the president and Vice President were aware of the situation.