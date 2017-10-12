Gucci goes fur-free in move hailed as 'game-changer'

Gucci has become the latest fashion house to eliminate animal fur from its collections, starting with the spring-summer 2018 season.

The Humane Society, which supports the fur-free alliance among fashion houses, said the Italian designer's announcement was a "game-changer", involving "perhaps the biggest fur-free retailer announcement worldwide to date".

BREAKING: Luxury fashion company @gucci is going fur-free! 👍 Please join us in thanking them: https://t.co/XtYwL4HEiF pic.twitter.com/Ipg3epb0fc — Humane Society (@HumaneSociety) October 11, 2017

Gucci chief executive Marco Bizzarri said the brand would no longer "use, promote or publicise animal fur", beginning with the menswear collection to be previewed in January and womenswear in February.

Gucci said it would auction off any remaining animal fur items, with proceeds to benefit animal rights charity LAV and the Humane Society.

The Humane Society said the fur-free policy includes mink, coyote, raccoon dog, fox, rabbit and astrakhan.

Gucci joins other fur-free fashion houses including Giorgio Armani, Hugo Boss and Stella McCartney.

The move has been broadly welcomed on social media.

Gucci pledging to go fur free is easily the best piece of fashion news to come out of 2017 tbh. — 🎃 L-OOOO-cy Love 👻 (@lucy_jlove) October 12, 2017

Gucci fur free❤️❤️ — C🌹 (@stysll) October 12, 2017

#Gucci has now banned fur 🙌🐺 — Johanne Adams (@johanneadams) October 12, 2017

Bravo to @gucci for stopping using fur! Fur is not fashion. pic.twitter.com/GkUFrg3fib — Rebecca Caine (@RebeccaCaine) October 12, 2017

So happy that Gucci have banned fur and any fur products are being auctioned and the money is to be donated to animals rights charities 😆 — Annaaa (@batt_annalise) October 12, 2017

AP