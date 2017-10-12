Gucci goes fur-free in move hailed as 'game-changer'

Back to World Home

Gucci has become the latest fashion house to eliminate animal fur from its collections, starting with the spring-summer 2018 season.

The Humane Society, which supports the fur-free alliance among fashion houses, said the Italian designer's announcement was a "game-changer", involving "perhaps the biggest fur-free retailer announcement worldwide to date".

Gucci chief executive Marco Bizzarri said the brand would no longer "use, promote or publicise animal fur", beginning with the menswear collection to be previewed in January and womenswear in February.

Gucci said it would auction off any remaining animal fur items, with proceeds to benefit animal rights charity LAV and the Humane Society.

The Humane Society said the fur-free policy includes mink, coyote, raccoon dog, fox, rabbit and astrakhan.

Gucci joins other fur-free fashion houses including Giorgio Armani, Hugo Boss and Stella McCartney.

The move has been broadly welcomed on social media.

AP

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World