Group of 28 German tourists robbed in Mexico

A group of 28 German tourists have been robbed by men who stopped their bus on a rural road in Mexico's southern state of Chiapas.

The tourists were robbed on a road heading towards Palenque, the site of famous Mayan ruins, according to the state prosecutor's office.

Local news media reported the assailants were armed with knives and guns. There were no reports of injuries.

The Chiapas state government has pledged to make the state safer for tourists, in part by tackling the type of illegal roadblocks used in hold-ups and political protests.

Chiapas has been hit by numerous road blockades during protests by teachers and demonstrations against petrol price hikes.

Local land and political disputes also sometimes spill over into road blockades.

AP