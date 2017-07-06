Ground-breaking trade deal agreed between Japan and EU
06/07/2017 - 11:51:18
A ground-breaking trade deal to open up the Japanese market to Europe has been agreed in principal.
The so-called 'Economic Partnership Agreement' should remove the vast majority of duties paid by EU companies who do business with Japan.
It will also set standards for labour, safety and consumer protection and makes specific reference to the Paris Climate Change Agreement.
Ireland's exports to Japan in 2015 were worth €5.7bn.
