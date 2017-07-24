Grenfell Tower panel-makers 'cannot control how they are installed'

The US manufacturer of the cladding panels on Grenfell Tower in London, where at least 80 people died in a fire last month, has said it stopped selling them for high-rise buildings because it cannot control how they are installed.

David Hess, interim CEO of Arconic, said the company is still working with investigators on the blaze.

Mr Hess said it is up to other companies, including architects and contractors, to ensure that cladding systems comply with codes and regulations.

An AP review found some building owners in the US were unaware that the same Reynobond panels, which have a polyethylene core, were used on their structures.

The Centres for Disease Control in Atlanta said polyethylene is combustible.