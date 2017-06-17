Grenfell Tower firefighter: I'll never forget the screams

A firefighter who climbed to the 15th floor as the Grenfell Tower was ravaged by flames feared the block would collapse like the World Trade Centre.

Leon Whitley, 34, was among the dozens to run towards danger when the blaze broke out at the 24-storey tower in west London.

Thirty people are known to have perished in the disaster, but it is expected the death toll will rise.

Mr Whitley, a father-of-one, told The Sun: "It was reminiscent of the Twin Towers. Those things go through your mind while you're in there.

"We all know how that building collapsed. I thought, 'We might not make it out this one'.

"I usually walk into fires very cautious but not scared. That was the first time I was scared."

He described the experience as "hellish" and added he still hears the screams from people trapped as flames tore through the building.

He told the paper: "It was crazy. The screams were coming from all directions. I don't think I will ever forget them.

"The screams were horrifying because you knew everyone needed help but you couldn't see them."

Damian Magee, crew manager at Whitechapel Fire Station, told Sky News: "We were hoping it was a building site, a new-build that was going up, because we couldn't believe what we were seeing and we were miles and miles away.

"We heard the children screaming, I can remember one kid's voice that was sticking out, higher pitched than all the others. Screaming, screaming for help.

"They probably had some sort of hope when they saw us firefighters down there, for us to get in and help them."

London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said: "For my crews who were on the ground who witnessed it happening it was truly horrible and shocking.

"I spoke to one of my officers who was very near when someone came out of the window, he was in tears. He is a professional fire officer.

"We like to think of ourselves as roughty-tufty and as heroes but they have feelings. People were absolutely devastated by yesterday's events."