Grenfell Tower fire survivors to be rehomed in new upmarket development

Grenfell Tower fire survivors are to be rehomed in a housing development where prices start at more than £1.5 million, the Government has announced.

Some 68 one, two and three-bedroom flats have been acquired at the Kensington Row development in upmarket High Street Kensington, Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said on Wednesday, one week on from the disaster which left at least 79 dead.

The properties are "newly built social housing" at a site where private homes are on offer from £1,575,000 to £8.5 million and boast a 24-hour concierge and a private cinema, according to the website of developer St Edward.

The Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) said the "expectation is that these new properties will be offered as one of the options to permanently rehouse residents from Grenfell Tower".

Extra public money has been found to fit out the flats more quickly, and the developer has taken on more staff and relaxed working hours rules, DCLG said, with the aim of having the homes ready by the end of July.

It comes after much anger from survivors and victims' families at the official response to the deadly blaze.

An independent public advocate to help bereaved families after major disasters was announced in the Queen's Speech earlier on Wednesday.