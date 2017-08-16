Greek firefighters close to containing wildfire near Athens

Greek firefighters are close to containing a wildfire burning north of Athens for a fourth day, officials said.

Army bulldozers are being used to set up firebreaks around the Kalamos area, about 28 miles north of Athens, ahead of high winds which are expected later.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras visited fire-damaged areas by helicopter, while more than 300 firefighters remained deployed at the site, supported by five water-dropping planes and six helicopters.

No serious injuries have been reported since the fire broke out on Sunday.

The fire service has not issued a damage estimate, but the blaze is believed to have gutted or damaged several dozen homes.

Wildfires also continued in the Peloponnese in southern Greece and on the western island of Zakynthos.