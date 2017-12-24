Graphics: Year in review: 2017 in news, sport and final farewells
24/12/2017 - 20:28:00Back to World Home
Donald Trump, Brexit negotiations, hurricanes, Catalonia, controversies, crises and THAT Oscar mix-up.
2017 has been a busy year.
Here we look back at the year that was 2017.
It was also a busy year in international sport.
Neymar broke a world record, men’s tennis saw a resurgence of old favourites with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal claiming Grand Slams while Serena Williams won a record 23rd Grand Slam.
There was also a sad farewell to many well-known faces such as Martin McGuinness, Joost van der Westhuizen, Chuck Berry and Roger Moore.
Join the conversation - comment here