GRAPHIC: Airbus set to test self-flying taxi

Airbus have revealed they are to test a self-piloted flying taxi as part of an effort to alleviate congestion by taking commuting to the skies.

Airbus claims the vehicle, being developed by its Silicon Valley arm, will be as cheap as taking a regular taxi.
