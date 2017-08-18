Grandad makes impassioned plea for his grandson, 7, missing in Barcelona attack

An Australian grandfather has made an emotional appeal for information about his seven-year-old grandson missing in yesterday's Barcelona attack.

Young Julian Cadman was separated from his mother, Jom, after a van ploughed into crowds on Las Ramblas.

She is in a hospital where she is in a serious but stable condition.

Grandfather Tony Cadman posted a message on his Facebook page: "My Grandson, Julian Alessandro Cadman is missing. Please like and share.

"We have found Jom (my daughter in law) and she is serious but stable condition in hospital.

"Julian is 7 years old and was out with Jom when they were separated, due to the recent terrorist activity.

"Please share if you have family or friends in Barcelona."



If you can't see the Facebook post above, click here.

Julian's father Andrew is on his way to Spain from Sydney to search for his missing son.

Julian’s aunt Hayley also posted a Facebook message appealing for information on her nephew.

She said: “My nephew Julian Cadman is missing. Please like and share. We have found Jom and she is serious but stable in hospital.

“Julian is 7 years old and was out with Jom and they were separated. Please share if you have family or friends in Barcelona.”