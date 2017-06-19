Grand theft avocado: Men steal €270,000 worth of avocados
19/06/2017 - 08:56:23Back to World Home
Three men have been arrested in California after nearly €270,000 worth of avocados were stolen.
Avocado prices have surged recently due to a diminished crop and an increase in popularity.
Police believe the men were stealing and selling the fruit to unsuspecting customers for months.
Associated Press reports that the men have been charged with grand theft of fruit.
Detectives have been investigating since May.
Join the conversation - comment here