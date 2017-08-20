Grace Mugabe returns home despite South Africa assault claim

The wife of Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe has returned home from South Africa despite calls for her to be prosecuted for allegedly assaulting a young model at a luxury hotel in Johannesburg.

State broadcaster ZBC said Grace Mugabe returned with her husband to Harare on an Air Zimbabwe flight on Sunday morning.

A ZBC report showed her greeting government and military officials at the Harare airport.

South Africa's government said on Saturday that it was deciding whether to grant diplomatic immunity to her at the request of the Zimbabwean government.