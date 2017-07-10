Google honours Eva Ekeblad – the pioneering scientist who made alcohol from potatoes

A Swedish scientist who discovered how to make alcohol from potatoes has been honoured with a Google doodle.

Eva Ekeblad, a countess and agronomist, extracted starch from potatoes and, through the process of distillation, created vodka.

“The Swedish scientist brought potatoes, then a greenhouse curiosity, to the people,” Google wrote.

(Google screenshot)

“Eva discovered the starch was humble but mighty – potatoes could be ground into flour or distilled into spirits.

“Her discovery helped reduce famine in years to come.”

Ekeblad also became the first woman elected to the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in 1748.

(Wikimedia Commons)

The countess, who married her husband Claes Claesson Ekeblad at the age of 16 and became a mother of seven children, is considered a pioneer of her time.

“The next woman recognised in those ranks would come 203 years later,” Google added.

Austrian nuclear physicist Lise Meitner was the next female scientist to join the academy – in 1951.