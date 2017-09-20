Google creates €1m fund to help find 'solution' to online extremism

Google has pledged more than €1m to help fund projects to tackle online and offline extremism.

The internet giant says grants of between €2,000 and €200,000 will be handed out to various schemes.

It comes as world leaders gather at the United Nations General Assembly calling for tech companies to do more on the issue.

Kent Walker, general counsel at Google, said: "By funding experts like ISD, we hope to support sustainable solutions to extremism both online and offline.

"We don't have all the answers, but we're committed to playing our part. We're looking forward to helping bring new ideas and technologies to life."