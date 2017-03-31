Gold bar and luxury cars among items seized in raids amid tax evasion probe

Dutch authorities have carried out raids in multiple countries as part of an investigation into tax evasion and money-laundering via an unidentified Swiss bank.

The Dutch national tax administration said it suspects funds worth several million euro have been hidden from authorities.

It said related investigations are under way in the UK, Australia, Germany and France.

Authorities have detained two suspects and seized a gold bar, luxury cars, dozens of paintings, property, jewellery and bank accounts as well as data from thousands of account holders.

Dutch investigators added that more actions will be carried out in the coming weeks.

Credit Suisse had earlier said local authorities visited its offices in Amsterdam, Paris and London.